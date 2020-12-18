Could Kat Von D Be Planning to Open a Tattoo Shop in Indiana?

Kat Von D is a tattoo artist who had her own show on TLC, LA Ink. Since the show Kat began her own cosmetics company, Kat Von D Beauty, which recently she sold and it is now KVD Vegan Beauty. She also now has her own line of shoes, and is working on a musical career. She still has her tattoo shop in LA as well, High Voltage Tattoo, and still works as a tattoo artist.

On December 17th Kat posted a photo to her Instagram (@TheKatVonD) of her posing in front of what looks to be the Schenk Mansion in Vevay Indiana. In the photo Kat is holding a "SOLD" sign. The caption says "It's official! Vevay, Indiana here we come!"

Many comments were congratulating her, but many were also curious, wait is Kat moving? Kat recently documented on her Instagram the building of her house, so it seems unlikely she would up and move to Indiana just months after moving into her new home. So I did some scrolling and it looks like Kat is opening a tattoo shop.

In a post on November 13th Kat posted a photo in Vevay, Indiana with the caption "I wonder if Vevay, Indiana would mind if I opened a little tattoo shop up here..." One of the comments from an account called @HistoricalHomesofAmerica said "buying the Schenk Mansion?" To which Kat replied "fingers crossed!"

It looks like that's what happened too. As I've been looking at the photo of the house she posted it looks to be the historic Schenk Mansion, which if you want to learn a bit about the mansion's haunted history, check that out here. It will be interesting to see what is in store for the future tattoo shop in little Vevay, Indiana.

Check out the inside of the Schenk Mansion below!