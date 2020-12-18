Who is the Best Christmas Movie Character? (Survey)

I don’t think that I know anyone who does not like at least one Christmas movie. We all have our favorites for different reasons. Well, have you ever thought about your favorite Christmas movie character? I can honestly say that I haven’t thought about it too much but other people have. So much so that someone took data from Twitter to create a list of the most popular character by state to get the overall favorite.

Here is the list and the map

Buddy the Elf (Elf)

The Grinch (all movie versions included)

Rudolph (Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer)

Scott Calvin (The Santa Clause)

George Bailey (It's a Wonderful Life)

Kevin McCallister (Home Alone)

John McClane (Die Hard)

Ralphie Parker (A Christmas Story)

Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Willie "Bad Santa" Soke (Bad Santa)

Clark Griswold (Christmas Vacation)

What I found funny about this list was that Ralphie from “A Christmas Story” was listed as the most popular character in one state and one state only. That, of course, was Indiana. Imagine that. The state where the character comes from is the only state that picked him as the favorite. So, this has given me the idea to test and see if Ralphie is the Tri-State’s favorite Christmas movie character. What I need you to do is tell me who your favorite character is right here:

