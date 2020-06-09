Can You Get the COVID-19 Antibody Test in Evansville, IN?
Back in February, I was really sick. Like the whole COVID enchilada but at that time COVID-19 wasn't a huge concern in the USA. Now reports show that COVID was more than likely here dating back to January. I'm curious if I have been exposed or if it was something else. The only way to tell is to get an COVID-19 antibody test.
The COVID-19 antibody test is a blood test that identifies if a person had exposure to COVID-19 and has developed antibodies which lead to an immune response to the COVID-19 virus. Antibodies develop 1-3 weeks after symptoms start so it is recommended you test at least two weeks after you are no longer exhibiting symptoms. If you are currently experiencing symptoms you are encouraged to call your doctor or a local hospital hotline like Deaconess or St. Vincent.