Can You Get the COVID-19 Antibody Test in Evansville, IN?

Back in February, I was really sick. Like the whole COVID enchilada but at that time COVID-19 wasn't a huge concern in the USA. Now reports show that COVID was more than likely here dating back to January. I'm curious if I have been exposed or if it was something else. The only way to tell is to get an COVID-19 antibody test.

The COVID-19 antibody test is a blood test that identifies if a person had exposure to COVID-19 and has developed antibodies which lead to an immune response to the COVID-19 virus. Antibodies develop 1-3 weeks after symptoms start so it is recommended you test at least two weeks after you are no longer exhibiting symptoms. If you are currently experiencing symptoms you are encouraged to call your doctor or a local hospital hotline like Deaconess or St. Vincent.

According to Jessica Collins, a nurse practitioner at Passport Health , the antibody test that they administer has so far been proven to be highly accurate (nearly 100%), with a specificity of 99.0% and sensitivity of 100%. She explained that specificity is the ability of the test to correctly identify those without the disease (true negative rate), and sensitivity is the ability of the test to correctly identify those with the disease (true positive rate).

It is important to note that the test doesn't necessarily show current infection and it's unclear whether a person can become infected again with COVID after exposure.

Anyone can take the antibody test - not just those in an emergency situation. Results usually take 1-3 days. If you are interested in taking a COVID-19 antibody test contact your doctor or call Passport Health in Evansville at 812-402-6000 to schedule an appointment.