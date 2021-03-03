Burdette Park Now Hiring Lifeguards for Summer Swim Season

Ahh, summertime. As those of us from Evansville know all too well, summer means long days of not only high temperatures but crazy humidity that feels like you're trying to breathe in a steam room when you step outside. But, it's not necessarily a bad thing. It also means taking a trip to Burdette Park to spend the day cooling off at the pool by challenging your friends to see who can hold their breath underwater the longest, jumping off the diving boards, or zipping down the water slides over and over and over again. It's just as popular of a summer destination for many families in the Tri-State now as it was when I was growing up. Of course, the park needs lifeguards in order for everyone to have a good time, and stay safe in the process so they can come back again. Maybe that could be you.

In a post on its Facebook page, the park is currently looking for anyone 15 years old or older to join their lifeguard program. If you or someone you know (like, oh, I don't know, a son or daughter who needs to start earning their keep) is interested, you can call the park at 812-435-5602, or visit their website to get an application.

Everyone who gets hired will need to get certified through the American Red Cross. Certification takes place at the YMCA in downtown Evansville with sessions scheduled beginning in late-March through early-June. The complete list of dates and times can be found on the park's website.

[Source: Burdette Park on Facebook]