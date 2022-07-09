Bunny, a Midwest Rescue Dog Has a “Unique” Sleeping Position

If you've never been around a rescue animal, sometimes it takes them time before they let their guard down and feel comfortable around you. That's not a problem for Bunny, a Midwest rescue dog who is completely relaxed as a new video share shows.

Bunny found a forever home with a family in Minnesota who said "My sweet rescue dog Bunny enjoying her nap and dreaming away." Yes, she does. Big time.

The comments on YouTube have been interesting with a woman named Helen who said "This is a bona fide technique for lucid dreaming=being in control of your dreams. This is a master guru!". Interesting. Another woman said her dogs also sleep with their legs stuck out like Bunny. Perhaps this is a dog sleeping trend we've stumbled upon?

The website Wag! suggests that a dog sleeping on his/her back may mean that your home is too warm. Curious. They also add that it can be a sign that they're just completely comfortable. I'm gonna go with that second theory in Bunny's case.

Always a happy internet moment when you find a rescue animal who has finally settled into a home where he/she is comfortable and safe.

