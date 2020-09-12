Boonville Couple Creates App to Round Up for Local Nonprofits

You’ve probably been asked if you want to round up to help out a certain charity when you check-out. I always round up at Box Lunch, because that extra change will go to the Tri-State Food Bank. What if you could choose which local nonprofit you wanted to give that spare change to. Thanks to an app created by Shane and Alyssa Brooks of Boonville, you can donate to any charity you want.

CommonCents allows you to search for local or national nonprofits. Once you make a purchase, you can round up the total and that spare change will go to the charity that you choose.