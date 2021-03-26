Porta Pots Set on Fire at Blue Grass FWA Reward Offered for Information

Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area in Chandler is recently a victim of vandalism. Someone burned down the porta pots that were in the area. Friends of Blue Grass FWA is a non-profit organization dedicating to enhancing and protecting the Blue Grass FWA, they took to Facebook to try to find information on the burned down porta pots.

Here's what Friends of Blue Grass FWA said on their Facebook page:

Friends, The porta pots at Blue Grass FWA were recently burned down, sometime between midday Monday and Wednesday morning. If anyone has information about who did this, we encourage you to call the Indiana DNR TIP line at 1-800-TIP-IDNR (1-800-847-4367). If your “TIP” leads to an arrest, you may receive as much as a $200 reward, and you can remain anonymous. You can also call this number if you see, hear, or learn about any fish and wildlife violation. Thank You!

It's really annoying when we have something really nice, and someone comes along and tries to ruin it for everyone. While Blue Grass FWA is by no means ruined, please respect our community and nature. If you have any information that can help them out, contact the Indiana DNR TIP line at 1-800-TIP-IDNR. If you don't have any tips, but still want to help you can make a donation to the Friends of Blue Grass FWA through their PayPal, here . Your donation will help them continue their mission of protecting this area. Another way to help is by liking their Facebook page and staying up to date on all things happening with Blue Grass FWA.

