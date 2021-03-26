Indiana is home to one of the most expansive military museums in the entire United States and it's only a short drive from Evansville.

The Indiana Military Museum is located just an hour north of Evansville in Vincennes, Indiana and boasts one of the "best, most comprehensive collections of military memorabilia in the country." A member of the Association of Indiana Museums, the Indiana Military Museum has worked with the Evansville Museum of Art, History and Science as well as the LST 325 Memorial.

The museum is home to a massive collection spanning decades from the American Revolution to today,

Take a journey through time and space, from the American Revolution to the beaches of Normandy; the jungles of Vietnam to the deserts of Afghanistan. Explore the life and times of brave military men and women: the uniforms they wore, weapons they used, and vehicles they drove. Experience the stories you know in a new way, and discover ones you’ve never heard about national legends and local heroes.

The museum is comprised of memorabilia both big and small, including military vehicles, aircrafts, uniforms, insignia, equipment, and more. The Indiana Military Museum has even hosted exhibits from the Smithsonian. Not only is it home to a massive military collection of planes, vehicles and more but, as a 501-c 3 non-profit, it's operations are all funded on the generosity of the community. (Donate Here)

When you visit you'll see exhibits like the F-4 Phantom Fighter Jet, a Mace Missile, an A-26 Invader and so much more like,

The Indian War exhibit includes a hand knitted afghan depicting a Cavalry horse made by Libby Custer as a gift to an officer serving in Custer’s Regiment. See the glass eye of a Spanish American War soldier issued to him by the Army and a uniform worn by a buffalo soldier during his WWI service. See the flight helmet and coat worn by battle of Brittan Ace Bobby Oxspring who was credited not only for downing 16 German aircraft but 4 V-1 buzz bombs as well. The Pearl Harbor exhibit is proud to have a certified and serial numbered piece of the USS Arizona along with pieces of a Japanese zero downed on that fateful day.

The museum is currently open daily from 10am - 4pm ET and admission is just $5 for adults 18+ and $4 for Veterans, Active Duty and seniors 65+. Children age 5-17 are just $3 and children under 5 and WWII Veterans are admitted free. They even offer guided tours if you'd like a more in-depth experience. The Indiana Military Museum is located at 715 S. 6th Street in the heart of downtown Vincennes.

