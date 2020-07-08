Bidding for Annual Vanderburgh Humane Society Auction Now Open

Normally the Vanderburgh Humane Society's annual fundraising auction would be an in-person event filled with food, fun, and merriment, but since nothing about 2020 has been normal, the VHS is giving you the opportunity to bid from the comfort of your home during this year's Going, Going...Gone to the Dogs Auction.

Bidding is open now through Saturday (July 11th, 2020) featuring over 200 items including overnight hotel stays, a variety of gift certificates from local businesses, jewelry, handbags, and even the chance to be a meteorologist for a day with Ron Rhodes from Eyewitness News (maybe he'll let you introduce his Funky Fruit segment).

Here are a few of the other items you can bid on as well.