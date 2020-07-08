The Extended Tax Day is Coming: Here’s what You Need to Know

Who would have thought that we would be talking about taxes in the middle of July? The answer is probably no one. Then again, I don’t think any of us have any answers for this year. Anyway, the extended tax deadline is coming up. Here are some things you should keep in mind if you have not yet filed your taxes this year.

The first thing to know is what day your taxes are due. That would be July 15th. See, that’s right around the corner. Now, if you do need more time to file or pay, you do have that option. You just need to set that up with the IRS on their website. If you do file an extension you will then have until October 15 to finalize everything.

Now, I’m sure that there is some concern about payment. Luckily, there is help on that end too. If you find yourself unable to pay the full amount all at once the IRS will allow a payment plan to be put into place. You just have to make sure you get that set up as soon as possible. Just make sure that you get something set up because the payment plan is a much better option than not filing anything.

A few last things to keep in mind are; you should get your refund within 21 days of finalizing, of course, you can do everything online and that is encouraged giving the current situation and, just to reiterate, the day that your taxes are due is July 15th.

Hopefully, this was helpful if you are still needing to file your taxes. Again, it’s pretty weird giving out this information in the middle of July. But it’s been a weird year so maybe it’s actually quite fitting.