Here’s An iPhone Hack I Bet You Didn’t Know About

iPhone users are constantly learning new things that their phones can do.

It's amazing the amount of cool hacks that are available on our phones. I'm sure you have learned quite a few tricks, but I learned one yesterday that I had no idea was even a thing. It was so cool, that I figured I would share it with you.

Tic Tok off all places, is how I figured this little iPhone hack out. Did you know that you can unlock your phone by the sound of your voice with a custom phrase?

I didn't either.

Once I saw this video, I instantly had to try it for myself. Turns out, it actually works!

This is especially handy in Indiana now that a new law is being enforced that restricts drivers from holding or operating their cell phones or other electronic devices while the vehicle is in motion. Devices may be use via a hands free or voice operate technology.

So let's say that your phone is locked and you want to play a specific song from your phone. If you have voice control turned on, you can simply unlock your phone by the sound of your voice and then say what song you want to hear. For the sake of this post, I am just going to focus on how you unlock your phone with a custom phrase.

Below, you will see the step by step process on how to unlock your iPhone by the sound of your voice.