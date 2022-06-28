While camping at Scales Lake in Boonville, IN, my husband felt something on his shoe. He thought nothing of it until whatever it was started to crawl slowly up the outside of his jean pant leg. Then, things got a little weird.

The something that was sitting on his shoe, was a baby mouse. At that point, most of the people around us ran off. But, I grabbed my phone to take a video. It was just too strange of a situation to pass up taking a video.

AIt was like the mouse was trying to communicate with him. It was like the adorable baby wanted my husband to take him home. It was really weird. My husband fell for it and even tried to feed the mouse.

I was in shock that it was happening. I thought mice were afraid of humans. But, this cutie sure wasn't afraid, at least of my husband. It seemed like he was attached to him.

Do mice get attached to humans?

Yes, from the looks of it, I think they can. It sure looked like the cute little mouse had picked my husband out of the crowd. According to peta.org

Both mice and rats are also highly social animals. They become attached to each other, love their own families, and easily bond with their human guardians—returning as much affection as is given to them.

Do mice make good pets?

My friend Ashley used to have a rat as a pet, but I'm just not sure I could ever willingly bring a rat, or mouse into my house. But, Vet Voice says they do make good pets.

Mice are active little creatures and make great pets. Having a pet mouse is quite low maintenance as they are quiet and they don't take up a lot of space. They need to be kept in same-sex pairs (preferably littermates) as they are very social and it can be quite entertaining watching them play with one another.

Mr. Jingles was the best pet mouse

If I thought that we could train a mouse to be like Mr. Jingles, from The Green Mile, I might consider having a pet mouse. I'm just not sure I could get a mouse t act like this Hollywood-trained mouse.

What can I train a mouse to do?

I know mice are smart because they are very creative and cunning when it comes to getting in the house. But, are they really smart enough t be trained as a pet?

Mice are extremely intelligent and are some of the easiest small pets to train. Mice can be trained to do everything from playing football to walking a tightrope.

- Little Pet Warehouse

Baby mouse climbs up man's pant leg at the campsite

I couldn't believe it myself. The mouse sat on his shoe for a long time and just looked up at him. Ten after he knew my husband wouldn't hurt him, he decided he wanted to get close.

Even though it freaked me about a little, it was so cute. I guess the sweet little varmint wanted to move to Kentucky.

Just so you know, we left him at Scaled Lake. LOL

