What Are The Best Things To Do On The East Coast of Florida?

One Kentucky family is traveling to the east coast of Florida on vacation and they are rallying them the best tips for making it the best time ever.

WE'RE A PANHANDLE FAMILY

For as long as I can remember I have been vacationing in Panama City Beach, Florida. The first time I went I was 15 years old and on Spring Break with my neighbors. It was my first time seeing the beach and I fell in love and have been going back ever since.

Fast Forward to adulthood and working for WBKR and to my delightful surprise, we get to take trips to the Holiday Inn Resort PCB a few times a year when able to broadcast live and giveaway trips.

CHADWICK BENEFIELD CHADWICK BENEFIELD loading...

HIRPCB HIRPCB loading...

We love it so much it has been our go-to vacation spot for Christmas too. We love staying in the different resort condos along Front Beach.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

PCB feels like a second home to us because we know where everything is and all the tourist sites are familiar to us.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Whatever we do it needs to be kid and teen-friendly because we are taking all four of our kids and they are two different sides of the coin. We have little ones and two older teenage boys.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Get our free mobile app

WHERE WE ARE GOING

We are actually going to stay in my former high school soccer coach's condo in Jax Beach. They are a block or two away from the ocean and there is no pool on site so we won't have that as an option.

GOGGLE MAPS GOGGLE MAPS loading...

I have been reading about boat tours and museum visits. Help us plan our trip.

Where should we eat?

What museums should we visit?

What activities are there to do after dark?

What are the best local shops?