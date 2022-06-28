Free Donuts, Coffee and Pizza at World’s Largest Laundromat in Illinois

It's really hard to say what I like most about this gigantic laundromat, beyond how quickly I'd sell my washer and dryer and start going here every week.

Dream House with a Nightmare Laundry Room

When my wife and I were looking for a home for our family, we had quite a few things we wanted the house to be, and to have, but we never discussed our laundry room desires other than not wanting it to be located in the basement.

Our house has a first-floor laundry, for which we're very grateful, but the room is so small, two people can't be in it at the same time. If I lived close to this big laundromat, I would never do laundry at home again.

(Wife from over my shoulder: "You don't do laundry at home now.")

If we lived close to this big laundromat that I just saw on OnlyInYourState.com, I would love to accompany my wife to help with the

The World's Largest Laundromat in Berwyn, Illinois

You're about to lay your eyes on a nearly 14,000-square feet laundromat with over 300 machines and washers so massive they'll hold 90 pounds of clothes.

Can you imagine being able to do every load of laundry all at one time? Maybe you won't want to be done so quickly when you see all that is going on at the World's Largest Laundromat (actual name of the business) located at 6246 Cermak Road in Berwyn.

This place might also have the longest list of laundromat amenities, too.

Free WiFi

Video games,

Bird aviary

90-inch television and16 flat-screen televisions throughout

Custom space for kids to do homework and play

The bird aviary is a research project studying the finch population, according to the laundromat's website.

They're open all day, every day, and even on holidays.

About those freebies, I mentioned earlier:

Free coffee all-day

Free donuts in the morning

Free pizza on Wednesdays

World's Largest Laundromat is also helping parents with keeping their child's reading skills up during the summer months. They offer a reading program where kids could win a bike.

Get more 'Read to Ride' details on Facebook.

The World's Largest is also the greenest laundromat in the world. There are 63 solar panels installed on the roof that heat water used to wash your clothes.

Berwyn isn't the only Illinois town with some of the World's Largest things.