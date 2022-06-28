If you ask me, one of the best things to do on a nice day is to grab a set of clubs and head to a course to play a round of golf. What makes a round of golf even better is when it helps out a great cause.

2022 Chloe Randolph Golf Scramble Information

That's exactly what will happen when the first annual Chloe Randolph Organization Golf Scramble tees off on Wednesday, September 21st at a new location this year, The Bridges Golf Course off Highway 60 in Henderson.

Early bird registration is open now through the Chloe Randolph Organization's website for $100 per golfer or $375 for a team of four. So, find three fellow golfers who would like to skip out on work for the day and play 18 instead (I imagine it shouldn't take too much arm twisting). Mulligans will also be available at check-in for $5 each or three for $10.

Speaking of checking in, the day will begin with registration starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:00 (included in the registration fee), and a shotgun start for the scramble at Noon. Payments can be made online through the organization's website, or by making a check payable to The Chloe Randolph Organization and mailed to the address below.

The Chloe Ra|ndolph Organization

324 1st Street

Henderson, KY 42420

The Organization is also looking for businesses interested in supporting the organization and the event by sponsoring the scramble. Hole sponsorships are $475 and includes a four-person team before August 15th. After August 15th, the price increases to $550. If you own or work for a local business that would be interested, send an e-mail to info@thechloerandolph.org, or call 270-830-9439.

Proceeds from the event will help The Chloe Randolph Organization continue its mission of providing support and services to victims of domestic violence in the Henderson area.

About The Chloe Randolph Organization

The Chloe Randolph Organization was founded by the parents of Henderson resident Chloe Randolph who was found dead in her apartment in March 2019. Her husband, Mohamud Abdikadir, confessed to the crime a few weeks later, and after several continuances and rescheduled court dates, plead guilty to that charge along with two charges of tampering with evidence back in late September. He is currently in prison serving a 20-year sentence.

Determined to not let Chloe simply become another statistic, her parents and close friends saw her tragic death as motivation to help others who find themselves in dangerous relationships. In October 2020, they opened The Chloe Randolph Organization Advocacy Center at 324 1st Street in downtown Henderson. The Center provides a safe space for victims of domestic violence to get the assistance they need to escape the dangerous situation they find themselves in. That help includes counseling, legal assistance, and more.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship and needs help, call the Advocacy Center at 270-830-9439. You can also reach them by e-mailing info@thechloerandolph.org, or through the Contact form on their website.

