Just because it's winter doesn't mean there won't be a bargain of the week. This weekend you can get totally slashed and save a whole lot of cash.

HABIT OF SHOPPING CONSIGNMENT & THRIFT FIRST

Angel here and momma always said, "when going shopping hit the clearance rack and consignment shops first". I have held onto this piece of advice and follow it more often than not. I literally go to consignment or discount stores and clearance racks without even thinking anymore. It's like second nature. So, naturally when I try to keep in tune with local bargains so I don't miss them.

GET OFF THE COUCH AND OUT OF YOUR PJs

I did a little research and a few of my favorite spots are having major markdowns this weekend and wanted to share them with you.

A Repeat Boutique at 312 Wing Avenue is slashing tags and having their Biggest Slast Event EVER. What that means is if you find an item in the store that has a slash through it then you get 50% off. Also, Vera Bradley, Dresses, and Jewelry are 50% off.

Talked with my friend Maria at Robin's Resale (2416 New Hartford Road) and she said they have brand-new markdown charts right now up to 80% off. You can always find a good deal.

New Life Thrift Thrifty Dollar prices their clothing and shoes at only $1 all the time and they keep the racks full of current season items.

OUT WITH THE OLD

Many people are purging their homes and starting workout plans this is the perfect opportunity to be savvy and smart. Purge and make smart purchases and best of all shop local.

