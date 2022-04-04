American Idol’s Dakota Hayden Performing At Indiana Charity Event
American Idol hopeful and the pride of Western Kentucky, Dakota Hayden is more than an extremely talented singer/songwriter, he is also an incredibly giving individual.
Dakota Hayden is busy giving back
When spending time at home in-between Idol performances, He keeps busy, giving back to his community and his fans. Recently, Dakota performed at a charity event in Ohio County, KY.
Family and Friends came out on a blustery day to support a 16-year-old battling brain cancer. Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January of 2020. She's been fighting the fight ever since. Here's a look back at the "For the Love of Alivia" fundraiser.
- wbkr.com
Now, he's crossing the boarder from KY to IN to help bring awareness for CASA of Gibson County, IN.
Dakota will be taking the stage right after comedian Donnie Baker, of the Bob and Tom Show.
Enjoy some great music and lots of laughs. At this time, only General Admission tickets are available.
What is CASA?
A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is a trained volunteer appointed by a judicial officer to provide advocacy for a child who is under the jurisdiction of the courts due to abuse or neglect. The CASA serves as the “eyes and ears” of the judge for children in foster care.
More ways you can help CASA of Gibson County
CASA of Gibson County is looking for lots of volunteers.
The Ford Center offers donations to organizations that work concessions
We need some help filling these spots! If you would like to claim a time slot please comment below or message our page. You can also call us at 812.386.9305. You must be 15 years old to work concessions
Wednesday 4/6 Kid Rock concert
5pm-concert end (1 volunteer needed)
Tuesday 5/10 Breaking Benjamin concert
5pm-concert end(5 volunteers needed)
Tuesday 5/24 Halestorm concert
5pm-concert end(5 volunteers needed)
Friday 5/27 PBR Rodeo
5pm-event end (3 volunteers needed)
Saturday 5/28 PBR Rodeo
5pm-event end (1 volunteer needed)
If you would like to help at any of these events, call 812.386.9305.
