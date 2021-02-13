You Can Adopt an Evansville Grandparent and Send Them a Balloon Buddy

The pandemic has been really hard on everyone, but there's no doubt that some of our most vulnerable citizens have been impacted the most by this. So many seniors are in isolation for their own safety, and have been for the better part of a year. Many local senior homes and living communities have worked hard to make sure their residents are able to keep their spirits up.

You can help by "adopting a grandparent" and sending one a balloon buddy. River Point Health in Evansville is a senior living community, and they're wanting to raise their spirits. They are currently 25% of the way to their goal of getting their seniors each a balloon buddy. Here's what River Pointe Health say:

We are 25% of the way to our goal! Please help us get the word out so that we can get all of our residents adopted! Go to https://www.evansvilleballooncompany.com/adoptagrandparent to adopt a grandparent, today.

Evansville Balloon Company will be creating the balloon buddies to be distributed to local seniors to help raise their spirits. Here's what they say about the national movement to #AdoptAGrandparent:

We are proud to be involved in the national movement #adoptagrantparent Our goal is to share some love and spread joy to assisted living residents after months of isolation from their loved ones. Once our goal is reached we will move on to the next assisted living community! **These items are not designated for a specific resident, instead delivered in a bulk order to an assisted living community and distributed among residents by the staff.

It is $15 to send a balloon buddy to a senior, but if you purchase more the dollar amount per balloon buddy goes down.

1 balloon buddy: $15

2 balloon buddies: $30

3 balloon buddies: $40

4 balloon buddies: $50

5 balloon buddies: $60

If you'd like to send a smile to an Evansville senior, you can do so by clicking here.

