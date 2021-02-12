If you are think about bundling up to go play on a frozen body of water, read this first. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that "no ice is safe ice." The DNR encourages parents to remind their children of the dangers of playing on or near ice, especially without supervision.

People drown every year by falling through ice and as the temperatures in the state have dropped to well below freezing, bodies of water like lakes, streams and ponds - even the Ohio River - can start to ice over. That icing brings with it the thrill and excitement of recreational activities but they can be incredibly dangerous.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources say that while activities like "ice fishing, skating, hiking, or just sliding around for fun" can seem like a fun or exciting time, they really can be deadly. In fact, they say that "no ice is safe ice."

Remember that no ice is safe ice. If you don’t know the thickness of the ice, don’t go on it. Measure the thickness of ice using an ice auger. Solid ice should measure 4 inches or more for walking. Avoid going out on the ice alone, wear a life jacket, and carry ice hooks with you. Teach your children safety tips before allowing them to play on frozen lakes and streams.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Indiana DNR even details just how thick the ice needs to be for various activities. Did you know that anything less than 4 inches of ice that is "clear like you get out of your freezer" just isn't thick enough?

One inch of ice Stay Off!!!

Four inches of ice Needed for safe ice fishing

Five inches of ice Needed for snowmobiling

Eight inches of ice Needed to support the weight of a car or light truck

Ten inches of ice Needed to support a medium weight truck

They say if you are going to try your hand at ice fishing, you should wear a life jacket for safety and remember that ice thicknesses change so while one area of a lake or pond may be thick enough to be safe, another area of the same body of water may be much thinner and more treacherous. Again, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources warns, "no ice is safe ice" so it may be safest just to stay off the ice entirely.

10 Must-Have Items To Keep In Your Car This Winter

Sleeping Bear Retreat In French Liick, Indiana