2021 Free Fishing Days Announced For Indiana, Illinois & Kentucky

One of the greatest pleasures in life is sitting beside a body of water with a fishing pole in your hands. There really is something magical about it and while I don't get to do it as often as I did when I was a kid, I do still enjoy it very much. Of course to fish in the Hoosier State you do have to have an Indiana state issued fishing license, except on free fishing days!

Mark your calendars and get ready to toss your rod and reel over your shoulder and grab your tackle box! The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has revealed their annual free fishing days! That means you don't need a fishing license to cast your line and hook the big one! According to the Indiana DNR, there are four free fishing days in 2021: Sunday, May 2nd; Saturday and Sunday, June 5th and 6th; Saturday, September 25th.

According to TakeMeFishing.org, you can also enjoy free fishing days in Illinois and Kentucky in 2012 too. In the Commonwealth, you can cast a line without a license the first weekend in June, Saturday and Sunday, June 5th and 6th. In Illinois, you can enjoy free fishing on Father's Day weekend, Friday through Monday, June 18th to 21st.

In Indiana, if you're wondering where you can purchase a fishing license so you can fish year-round, you can visit the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website. While you are there, be sure you check out their list of places to go fishing, including what's biting where as well as guides and regulations for the state. Personally, I've always been a fan of fishing for catfish. I feel like they're more fun to catch. As a kid, we would use nightcrawlers but more often than not, fresh beef livers from the grocery store were the best bet to reel in a big one!

