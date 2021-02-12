You Could Be A NASCAR Pit Crew Member During The 2021 Season

Calling all NASCAR fans...you have the chance this season to be a pit crew member for a popular driver this year.

The Daytona 500 is the biggest race in NASCAR. It kicks off the season and has given us several memories over the years. That race happens to be this Sunday, February 14th. Fans eagerly anticipate this race, and this year they have the opportunity to do more than just watch it.

You have the chance to become an actual pit crew member this season for one of the biggest names in NASCAR.

Busch (not Kyle or Kurt, but the beer company) is giving you the opportunity of a lifetime this season. You can become the newest pit crew member for Kevin Harvick. This is no joke! You'll be an actual pit crew member. Regardless of if you are a fan of Harvick or not, this is a once in a life time opportunity, and it all starts by simply watching the Daytona 500 this Sunday.

Throughout the race, Busch will be tweeting out interview questions for you to answer. Tweet your answers live using #TheCrew and #BuschContest and you'll be entered into the contest. From there, judges will select 10 finalists. They will then go through a virtual interview and background check, and one of the 10 finalists will be chosen as the newest pit crew member to Harvick's team.

According to Busch's contest page, if chosen for this position you'll be compensated with a $50,000 salary along with some other sweet perks like

Learning from one of NASCAR’s most experienced pit crews

Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at NASCAR Cup Series races (when allowed)

Attend crew workouts and race weekend prep at Stewart-Haas Racing facilities

Sit in on team meetings

And hand Harvick an ice cold Busch after the races

For more information on how you can become a NASCAR pit crew member, you can check out the contest page and contest rules page.