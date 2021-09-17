Take a Stroll This Saturday at the 4th Annual Total Joint Trek

Tri-State Orthopaedics and Pro Rehab present the 4th annual Total Joint Trek this Saturday, September 18th. The walk is meant to celebrate anyone who has had some sort of joint replacement and to inspire those folks to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. What better way to show off your new (or even not so new) hip or knee than to join others for a stroll on a beautiful Saturday morning. That's what event organizers hope happens.

The Trek isn't just for people who have received joint replacements, it's open to anyone and everyone that wants to attend. It is, however, FREE for joint replacement patients - but everyone else only has to pay $10 to participate.

Monica Auker is the Director of Marketing for Tri-State Orthopaedics and she joined us for our Be MY Guest segment on the MY Morning Show to tell us more about this year's event. Things were going so smoothly, just like they should until Liberty had to make things weird like she often does. At least she's gotten to the point that now she recognizes when she makes an awkward statement. Now, I want you to listen to the entire interview, but the aforementioned awkwardness starts at the 3:56 mark.

Total Joint Trek Details

The TJT is scheduled for Saturday, September 18th starting at 8am at the Ascension St. Vincent Orthopaedic Hospital. Trekkers are asked to meet at 7am to get checked in. There are four different courses for participants to choose from: a half mile, one mile, two miles, and a 5K (which is 3.1 miles). Once you finish the course, you're invited to stick around for some refreshments. Click HERE to get registered.