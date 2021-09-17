Collin MacQuarrie on Shaped by Faith
Coming up this week on Shaped by Faith... Collin MacQuarrie
Collin is the manager at Colby's Deli & Cafe and is a very gifted musician, worship leader, and all around great person.
Collin shares his personal testimony and gives us a glimpse into his life as the manager of the popular Colby's Deli along with his life as a musician and worship leader.
Tune in LIVE on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM.