350,000 Ring Video Doorbells Recalled Due to Possible Fire Hazard

Video doorbells are really nice to have. We were given a Ring as a Christmas gift from my mom a year or two back and I really like the ability to see who's at my door without having to get up out of the recliner. Plus, it comes in handy if I've ordered a package and I can see when it's been delivered through my phone even if I'm at the office. If you have one, you likely feel the same way. However, you'll want to check it to see if it's part of voluntary recall recently announced by the company.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ring is recalling 350,000 2nd generation units sold in the U.S. due to the possibility the battery may overheat and catch fire.

The problem stems from the use of incorrect screws during the installation process. Specifically, the screw that goes in the bottom of the unit that attaches the faceplate and hides the battery. An article on the company's website about the recall includes an illustration urging customers to make sure they are using the short security screw to attach the plate, and not one of the longer, pointed, wood screws also included in the packaging. The threaded hole the screw connects to is on the base of the battery. Using one of the wood screws could puncture the battery and cause the issue.

To date, the company says it's received "85 incident reports of incorrect doorbell screws installed with 23 of those doorbells igniting, resulting in minor property damage."

The company also says the recall "only affects the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) 2020 release" sold between June and October of 2020. To see if your doorbell falls under the recall, find the serial number on the back of the unit along the bottom, or on the box it came in, and enter it on the company's site.

[Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission / Ring]

