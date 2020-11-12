Thank You Thursday: Ozanam Family Shelter

Our station, and all of our stations here at Townsquare Media Evansville/Owensboro, are proud to be part of such a great community and we want to recognize some of the people and local organizations that help make the Tristate such wonderful place to live, work and play.

Today we paid a visit to Ozanam Family Shelter, the only area emergency homeless shelter that allows families to stay together. Ozanam Family Shelter has been serving our community for more than 3 decades. Located in the Jacobsville neighborhood, their mission is to be "a short-term solution that leads to long-term stability for homeless families in crisis." If you would like to volunteer or make a monetary donation or a donation of general supplies like toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, etc, visit the OzanamFamilyShelter.org.

We teamed up with our sister stations to stop by Ozanam Family Shelter and drop off 3 dozen delicious cookies as a way to say 'Thank You!' We call it #ThankYouThursday. Be sure you keep an eye out for our next stop as we say thank you to those who make our community a better place.