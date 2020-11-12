One Year Ago Today, The University of Evansville Beat #1 Kentucky

The University of Evansville will forever celebrate November 12, 2019.

On this day one year ago, the University of Evansville Men's Basketball team did the UNTHINKABLE. They walked into Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky as sure fire underdogs. It was the team's first time ever playing the Wildcats. At the time, UK was ranked number one, and an away team winning AT Rupp Arena was virtually unheard of. Let alone a team that wasn't ranked coming in and winning in Lexington.

I think it is safe to say that the majority of people in attendance watching the game, and those watching at home felt this would be a blowout and that the University of Evansville didn't stand a chance. Boy were they wrong!

The Evansville Aces held their own against the number one Kentucky Wildcats the whole game. I can remember watching the game live and thinking in the second half "They might actually be able to pull this off." I'd be willing to bet that everyone watching the game began thinking the same thing as the clock counted down to the final minutes of the game.

Sure enough, after 40 minutes of regulation, The University of Evansville Purple Aces shocked the nation by beating The University of Kentucky Wildcats 67-64. Rupp Arena was nearly dead silent in shock, while the whole city of Evansville was louder than ever from sheer excitement.

That game marked the first time a number one Kentucky team lost at home to an unranked non-conference opponent. It was also UE's first win over a top-ranked team in program history. No matter how many years go by, I am sure this will be a moment that UE fans, and anyone who might not be fans of UK, will forever remember...and you know they won't let Kentucky forget about November 12th, 2019!

Take a look at some of the photos from the historic win below: