Author Robin Jennings “The Door to Renewal – Spiritual Growth Through the Mind of St. Paul” (Shaped by Faith)

Robin is an ordained priest in the Episcopal Church having graduated from the Virginia Theological Seminary and earning advanced degrees in spiritual direction from the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation, Washington D.C. A rector of St. Francis in the Fields, Louisville, Kentucky for 35 years, he brings with him a vast background of pastoral experiences and important leadership training and coaching skills that served a multidisciplinary staff and large parish setting.

He is the author of several commentaries for the national Bible Reading Fellowship and his recently released book, May You Live in Christ: Spiritual Growth Through the Vision of St. Peter, is the first of a three-part series. His second book, The Door to Renewal: Spiritual Growth through the Mind of St. Paul, will be published in 2020.

Named one of the top religious leaders by Louisville Magazine, Robin currently serves on several non-profit boards in Louisville and is a member of the Kentucky Speakers Association. When not engaged in speaking or writing, you will find Robin at home with his wife Mary, babysitting or playing with six grandchildren and a list of projects that are never ending.

