The Evansville Police Foundation's annual Policeman's Ball returns on Saturday, September 10th at the Bally's indoor pavilion (formerly Hoosier's Lounge). Each year, the gala aims to raise money to provide services and equipment to the men and women of the force to help them do their jobs effectively and safely. This year, the proceeds will be used to provide SWAT Team officers with a special tool that can help them assist residents involved in dangerous situations faster.

You may be thinking, "Wait a minute, doesn't the city fund the department? That's what my tax dollars are for, right?" The answer is, "yes" to both questions. However, the department puts together a budget each year. That budget includes day-to-day operating costs, employee payroll, benefits, supplies, etc., etc. It will also include a variety of things the department would like to have for the upcoming year. That budget is submitted to the City Council which pours over it and makes the final decision on what will remain and what won't be based on the amount of tax income and other revenue the City expects to bring in over the upcoming fiscal year. Keep in mind, the City has several departments like the Water & Sewer Utility, the Parks Department, and more who are also submitting budgets and asking for things they'd like to have. But, like the Rolling Stones once said, "You can't always get what you want." Ultimately, a few of those wish-list items hit the cutting room floor, leaving the department looking for an alternative way to get the money.

Get our free mobile app

If you're familiar with the aforementioned song from the Rolling Stones, you know the rest of that line says, "But if you try sometimes, you just might find, you get what you need." That's where the Evansville Police Foundation comes in. They try and raise money throughout the year to provide those items the City doesn't have the budget for. In 2020 alone, the Foundation provided nearly $100,000 to fund approximately 17 needs ranging from SWAT Team Training to a drone unit and medical supplies, as well as provide emergency funds for officers who have been injured to help cover medical expenses.

Get our free mobile app

2022 Evansville Policeman's Ball Fund the Need

Estwing.com Estwing.com loading...

The money for the fund comes from events like the annual SWAT Challenge 5K every May, and the Policeman's Ball which has a different theme each year. This year's theme is an 80s Prom Theme that will feature dinner, drinks, and a DJ playing all the hits from the 1980s for you to dance to. There will also be a photo booth, and both a live and silent auction.

Each year, the Foundation identifies a specific need one of the Department's units needs. Last year it was used for covering veterinarian bills, feed for the horses, transport trailers, along with routine grooming services and products for the Mounted Patrol Unit. This year, that need is the tool pictured above. Known as a halligan or hooligan tool, it's a sledgehammer/ax/prybar hybrid tool members of the SWAT Team can use to enter a structure quickly. The one pictured above is called a REXIT made by Estwing. Check out the video below to see how it's used.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and available to the public for purchase through the Evansville Police Foundation website.

[Source: Evansville Police Foundation]

KEEP READING: 10 Indiana Laws You Don't Know You're Breaking