Believe it or not, Christmas will be here soon which means it's time to start putting together the list of family members and friends you want to buy gifts for and hitting stores or websites to find the perfect gift for each person on that list. Unfortunately, not everyone can do the same. Many families in the Tri-State, particularly in the Jacobsville area are still feeling the effects of the shutdown caused by the pandemic a couple of years ago, and inflation has forced everyone to be more selective in where their money goes which usually leads to Christmas gifts being cut from the budget. Fortunately, the Dream Center in Evansville is making it easier for those families to not have to make that cut, but they need your help to make it happen.

Dream Center Collecting Toys for 2022 Affordable Christmas Event

The organization, which works with children and families in need to "help them connect to resources, solve problems, and navigate roadblocks on their way to career, college, and life readiness," will host its annual "Affordable Christmas" in December at their location across from Bosse Field. The goal of the event is to "empower under-resourced families and promote dignity by allowing them a unique shopping experience." The Center is asking for toys between $15 and $20 each it will in turn sell to families for $2.00 each.

Of course, in order for families to purchase toys, there must be toys for them to purchase. That's where you come in. The Dream Center is currently accepting toy donations through December 5th at their office at 1516 North Main Street during regular business hours.

If you're unsure about what the kids are into these days, the Dream Center has created an Amazon Wishlist featuring a large number of toys for kids of all ages, giving you the chance to pick something and have it shipped directly to them from the comfort of your home.

If shopping isn't your thing, the Dream Center is also accepting monetary donations through its website if you'd rather them do the shopping for you.

The Affordable Christmas event is only open to families in the Jacobsville area. If you have any questions or would like more information, contact Kristin Comer at comer@dreamcenterevansville.org.

[Source: Dream Center Evansville on Facebook]