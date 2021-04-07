11th Annual Walk For Autism Happening May 8th In Henderson

Experiencing Autism Together will be hosting the 11th Walk For Autism in Henderson. You're invited to be a part of this event too!

Help bring awareness and support those with Autism by being a part of the 11th Annual Walk For Autism. This event will be on Saturday, May 8th at 10 a.m. at the Henderson County Fairgrounds, rain or shine. Everyone is invited to take part in this walk and to learn more about Autism in our community.

Also at this event, there will be several food trucks on site. You'll be able to order some food after the walk with a percentage of purchases going to Experiencing Autism Together. Along with food trucks, there will also be door prizes to be given away after the walk (must be present to win). Those interested in being a part of the walk can get more information and sign up by emailing experiencingautismtogether@gmail.com or you can call 270-748-4504.

Experiencing Autism Together is also looking for sponsors for this event as well. If you're interested in getting involved, see the post below for more information on how you can become a sponsor.

All proceeds for this event will benefit Experiencing Autism Together, a non-profit support groups for Autism parents and families in Henderson, Union, Webster, and Hopkins county in Kentucky. Their funds are used to provide free monthly family events, a 21+ social group called Team G, quarterly parent support groups, a wish program and a family camp weekend in the fall.

