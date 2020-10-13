11 Unique Attractions You’ll Only Find in Indiana [PHOTOS]

We all know about the more popular attractions throughout our home state. There's the Children's Museum of Evansville, Holiday World in Santa Claus (and really the entire town of Santa Claus, to be honest), Indy has their own Children Museum, plus pro sports teams to see in the Colts, Pacers, and Fever. South Bend is the home of Notre Dame, and of course there are a variety of things to see and do in French Lick. But chances are, you don't know about some of the lesser known, unique to us attractions you're only going to find right here in the Hoosier state.

From an ode to a classic Christmas movie, to a celebration of mascots everywhere, to two of the largest-of-their-kind-anywhere-in-the-world among them, we also have several unique, odd, weird, whatever you want to call them attractions worth checking out next time you find yourself in their area of the state. Some are simply drive-by attractions, while others can be walked through and even interacted with.

The website, RoadsideAmerica.com, which keeps tabs on the more unique attractions each state has to offer, lists 75 attractions for Indiana. The following 11 are the ones I found to be the most interesting, and hope to see in person with my own eyes one of these days.