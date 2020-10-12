You Can Sign up For an Online Ghost Hunting Course In Time for Halloween

It's October which means it's officially time for all things creepy and scary. There's also no better time to go on a ghost hunt! Now I've personally never been on a real ghost hunt, but I've taken tours of creepy/haunted places before and I really enjoyed it. I've taken a ghost tour in Willard Library, participated in one of the Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks, and even toured Lizzie Borden's house in Rhode Island. There's just something kind of thrilling about being in a creepy place where there may be more than meets the eye.

There's a paranormal team located in Greensboro and Campbellsville, Kentucky who host a public Facebook group where the online courses were posted. If you're interested in learning how to properly ghost hunt. A post in the group GCP Greensburg Campbellsville Paranormal by Tonya Klaes says the following about the course:

I'm back with a special offer if you are into or new to Ghosts and Ghost Hunting. It's a week long introductory class for $25.00. This class will be offered in a Facebook group of it's own with daily posts. A manual will be provided for your use and at the end you will be given a certificate that certifies you in Ghost Hunting, in which you will also be able to teach this class to others and share what you have learned. Class starts October 19-23rd. Cost 25.00. See me for more information and payment.

If you're interested you can see the post and contact Tonya, here.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/407433063578846/permalink/420133195642166