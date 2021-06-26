Minor injuries are an unfortunate part of life, often happening when we least expect it. While most can be fixed with a bandage and a little TLC, the pain they're capable of delivering to your brain can be so initially intense you wonder how something so minor can pack such a punch.

I was recently the recipient of one of these minor injuries. After getting home from playing golf one Sunday morning, I saw a plate of leftover cinnamon rolls sitting on the counter. I hadn't eaten much all day, and sugar is my Achilles Heel. So, I put a couple on a paper plate and popped them in the microwave for 20 seconds. Just long enough to get them back to that fresh out of the over consistency, or so I thought.

At the end of the 20 seconds, the microwave beeped like it always does. I took the plate out and grabbed one of the rolls. it felt warm, but not too hot, so I shoved half of it in my mouth and bit down. What I forgot to check first was the pool of icing on top which the microwave had turned into the consistency (and temperature) of lava rolling down the side of a newly erupted volcano. A mistake I instantly regretted the moment that pool of creamy vanilla magma made contact with the roof of my mouth just behind my top two front teeth.

Although it's better today as I share this story (nearly four days later), it's still a little tender to the touch. What makes it one of the worst minor injuries is that because it's in my mouth, every time I eat or brush my teeth, I rub up against it, giving me a constant reminder of my stupidity.

But, as we all know too well, that's not the only minor injury that not only hurts when it happens, it can continue hurting for days to come. There's also these:

10 Minor Injuries That Will Make You Wince Just Thinking About Them From tiny cuts to inadvertent bumps, and everything in between, none of these require a visit to the doctor, but for the first few minutes, you feel like you should get it looked at.