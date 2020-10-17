Your Old Halloween Decorations May Be Worth Some Money

I'm a big fan of Halloween decorations, it's my favorite holiday to decorate for. When I was a kid my dad used to go all out putting up Halloween decorations, we had several plastic blow molds that he'd set out. Thankfully he kept those blow molds for me to have when I got my own house. Since then I've become a bit of a collector of the blow molds, just because I love the vintage look and feel of them. One thing I've learned, is collecting blow molds isn't the cheapest hobby ever, some of them are worth a pretty penny now!

Here's a few vintage ones you may have in your own home that are going for a decent chunk of change online.