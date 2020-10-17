My List of Pure Indiana Things that all Hoosiers can Understand

It is very safe to say that I love the state that I’m from and live in. There is something about Indiana that is hard to explain but if you are a Hoosier you just get. Especially since there are numerous things that we do and say that are uniquely ours. I’ve noticed that a lot more since I moved back from Louisiana.

So, here are a few different things that you will only understand if you are from the Hoosier state:

There are plenty more things that we can go on and on about but then you’d be here all day. Which is also a typical Hoosier thing. Having full-on conversations with anyone you pass on the street. That’s just how we do things in Indiana.