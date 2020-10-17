My List of Pure Indiana Things that all Hoosiers can Understand

Ross Cooper

It is very safe to say that I love the state that I’m from and live in.  There is something about Indiana that is hard to explain but if you are a Hoosier you just get.  Especially since there are numerous things that we do and say that are uniquely ours.  I’ve noticed that a lot more since I moved back from Louisiana.

So, here are a few different things that you will only understand if you are from the Hoosier state:

There are plenty more things that we can go on and on about but then you’d be here all day.  Which is also a typical Hoosier thing.  Having full-on conversations with anyone you pass on the street.  That’s just how we do things in Indiana.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Categories: Evansville News, Funny, Photos, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top