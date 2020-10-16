2020 Strikes Again: Little Debbie’s Christmas Tree Cakes Are Being Delayed This Year

Alright, you have gone too far this time, 2020!

Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Unfortunately, 2020 has decided to stick it to us once again by delaying the release of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes.

Look, everyone who knows me knows about my obsession with Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit quite like they do...with the exception of Jeff Foxworthy's "Redneck 12 Days of Christmas"...but I typically enjoy those together. Something about those little Christmas tree-shaped cakes with the green sprinkles gives me an overwhelming sense of joy. Now, that joy has been ruined...

Christmas Tree Cakes typically start popping up on store shelves about now. I would have already bought a box...who am I kidding, several boxes! That isn't the case this year. It's A Southern Thing, broke the news that the release of Little Debbie's seasonal cakes will be delayed in 2020.

Just reading the headline of that article made my blood boil. You can take a way concerts, you can take away sporting events and movies, but don't you DARE take away my Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, 2020!

While we are usually indulging in the cakes right now, it seems that we will have to wait until after Halloween to get our hands on some this year, according to It's A Southern Thing.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes should be available in stores beginning the first week of November this year, according to Jacquelyn Webb, a representative for the brand. That means they'll likely be up for grabs in your area within the next three to four weeks.

That might seem like it isn't a big deal to some, but that's three to four weeks too long for Christmas Tree Cake lovers like myself. No official word as to why we will be experiencing the delay, but I think we all know who is behind this travesty...

