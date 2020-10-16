Walmart Planning Three Black Fridays To Avoid Crowds This Year

A lot of people have been wondering how Walmart will continue their Black Friday sales this year with the pandemic going on. We now have our answer.

In an effort to avoid large crowds, and to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, Walmart is planning not one Black Friday, but THREE. Yes, you heard that correctly, THREE Black Fridays at Walmart in 2020!

According to Walmart, Walmart's “Black Friday Deals for Days” will spread out sales on items on particular days. The first day will be November 4th with online deals on toys, electronics and home products. The deals will then continue in store on November 7th on those items.

The next day of online sales will be on November 11th. This time, items that will be marked down will include TVs, computers, tablets, movies, music and more. Customers can also take advantage of those deals in store on November 14th.

Finally, Walmart's last day of Black Friday deals online will be on November 25th. This event will include deals on even more electronics, toys and gifts across apparel and home, as well as seasonal décor favorites. Then, folks can take advantage of Black Friday deals in store on the "actual" Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

You can see more specific items that will be on sale each day by clicking here.

In case you were wondering what the in-store Black Friday events will look like. Walmart gave an insight to the protocol for guests.

All Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday in-store event days. Customers will form a single, straight line to enter the store. Associates will hand out sanitized shopping carts to customers to help with social distancing, and Health Ambassadors will be placed at entrances to greet customers and remind them to put on a mask. During these in-store Black Friday events, Walmart will meter customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing inside stores. Customers will be directed to shop down the right-hand side of aisles to be able to easily – and safely – select the Black Friday items they’re interested in purchasing.

That means no standing in the middle of the isles, no pushing or shoving to get items, essentially it will be a lot less chaotic than usual...or at least we can only hope that's the case.

To find out more about Walmart's “Black Friday Deals for Days”, you can click here.