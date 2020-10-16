Evansville’s Annual Fall Leaf Pickup Begins October 19th

Chances are your yard is starting to look like mine these days. The green of the grass is starting to fade, and every day there seems to be a few more leaves laying on the ground. Of course those leaves will eventually be joined by the others still hanging on for dear life on your trees, and you'll need to bust out the rake and deal with them. It's never a fun task, but if you're an Evansville resident, at least you don't have to worry about taking them somewhere to dump them after you bag them all up.

The Water and Sewer Utility announced on the City's website it will once again offer their annual leaf pickup service starting Monday, October 19th (2020) through December 11th. The service is free of charge to residents who pay for regular trash service through their monthly water and sewer bill, including "newly-annexed areas."

Leaf bags can be set out in the same place you sit out your normal trash, and will be picked up on the same day your garbage is normally taken. Before you start raking and bagging, there are a couple of things you need to know.

Your leaves must be in bio-degradable plastic bags, or paper leaf bags. If they aren't, they won't be picked up, and you'll be left a note saying you'll need to transfer them to one of those bags before they will be. Leaf bags must be separated from your normal trash in manageable, organized piles, and must be set out by 6:00 a.m. on the day of your regular trash pickup.

While the service is available to most City residents, it's not available to all of them. If you live in an apartment complex, or mobile home park, you're not eligible. You're not alone though, businesses and commercial customers aren't eligible either, if that helps. Sorry! I don't make the rules, I just relay them.

