Freeform Announces Kickoff To Christmas Movies All November Long

Freeform has decided to get you in the holiday spirit a month in advance beginning November 1st.

The network made the big announcement yesterday of their Kickoff To Christmas lineup. Lucky for you, we have that list right here! Now you can go ahead and mark your calendar when your favorite show comes on so you don't miss it!

A few notable movies that will be a part of the Kickoff To Christmas lineup include Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Frozen, Christmas With The Kranks, The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, The Preacher's Wife, and Love Actually.

There's also a few movies on this lineup that have me wondering what they have to do with Christmas. I'm talking about movies like The Hunger Games, Shrek, Pitch Perfect, The Goonies, and E.T.:The Extra Terrestrial. I guess nothing says Christmas 2020 quite like The Hunger Games.

I am shocked that Elf didn't make the cut this year, while some of the movies mentioned previously did. But there's still hope they add that to their 25 Days of Christmas lineup, which they say will be announced soon. Even though those films didn't make the cut, there are still quite a few awesome movies that you might want to check out!

You can see the full lineup for Freeform's Kickoff To Christmas by clicking here.