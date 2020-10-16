VHS Pet Pictures with Santa Canceled Due to COVID-19

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE VHS:

This would have been Pet Pictures’ 35th year, one of the Tri-State’s most beloved holiday traditions and held on November 6-8 of this year.

VHS leadership says that even if the people getting photos taken were able to be properly socially-distanced with masks… the risk to the volunteers, staff, photographer, and Santa himself is simply too great.

“Even though this year has been devastating to our organization’s finances,” says Amanda Coburn, VHS Development Coordinator, “we simply can’t justify putting our team members or our vendors at risk. As a private nonprofit that receives no funding from city/county taxes or national organizations, and that has not seen a single dollar of local COVID-19 relief, we will be relying on the community even more now to contribute what they can and help us continue our mission.”

This now means that every single in-person fundraising event in the VHS’ annual budget since March has been canceled. The total deficit from the loss of these fundraisers amounts to more than $100,000.

Those who would like to help support the organization’s mission can make a financial donation at www.vhslifesaver.org/donate. The Vanderburgh Humane Society has still been helping pets and people every single day throughout the pandemic, and will continue to do so.

The VHS team is keeping their paws crossed that they will see everyone again for next year’s Pet Pictures with Santa: November 5-7, 2021.