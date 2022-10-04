You'll soon have a chance to experience an exhilarating flight with breathtaking views of Daviess County. All proceeds will directly help the Moseleyville Fire Department. Here's how to take your ride of a lifetime.

I was blessed to see Owensboro from a Huey helicopter on various occasions and it was a fantastic experience. You fly at altitudes where you can see more landmark details. It's way cooler to fly in a helicopter than in an airplane. Now, you can experience the most incredible views from high in the sky while helping a great cause!

MOSELEYVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT HELICOPTER RIDE FUNDRAISER

See the majestic city of Owensboro as you have never seen it before for just $45. You can take a 10-12 minute ride around Daviess County on Sunday, October 16th, 2022. There's a 300-pound weight limit per helicopter seat, and three seats are available per flight. No reservations are needed. Bring family and friends between 12 PM and 5 PM to take the ride of your life!

Lunch will also be available. Enjoy a hamburger, cheeseburger, hot dog, or a pulled pork sandwich with a bag of chips, a refreshing drink, and cookies for dessert.

All proceeds help the Moseleyville Fire Department continue its mission to provide the community with the best fire and emergency medical care.

HELICOPTER RIDE FUNDRAISER LOCATION

St Martins Catholic Church - 5856 KY-81, Owensboro, KY 42301

MOSELEYVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT MISSION

Moseleyville Fire Department is a 100% volunteer organization providing fire suppression, rescue, and medical care to residents of Moseleyville in Daviess County Kentucky.