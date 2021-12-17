Which Counties Are Eligible for FEMA Assistance in Western KY?

-from the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Which Counties Can Apply for FEMA Assistance in Western KY?

Six additional counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the Dec. 10, 2021 storms and tornadoes.

Individuals and households in the following counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs: Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio.

These counties join Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

Residents in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply for FEMA Assistance, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

our address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio counties also are added to the major disaster declaration for FEMA Public Assistance, which provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of eligible emergency protective measures and debris removal

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion4.