Here’s What To Do With Disaster Generated Debris from the Western KY Tornadoes

Residents with disaster-generated debris from the severe storms and tornadoes in Kentucky should follow instructions from local officials about sorting materials and placing on the curb for collection.

Debris Separation

Localities frequently ask residents to sort debris into various categories.

Electronics. Examples: television, computer, audio equipment, phone, DVD player

Hazardous Waste. Examples: oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies, compressed gas, paints. (Note: If you suspect that materials contain lead-based paint, keep them moist or contain materials in plastic bags so that the paint does not become airborne.)

Construction & Demolition debris. Examples: lumber, roofing, and other structural debris strewn by storm

Household Garbage. Examples: bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging

Large Appliances/white goods. Examples: refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher. (Note: Do not leave doors unsealed or unsecured.)

Vegetative Debris. Examples: trees, tree branches, logs, plants, leaves

Do not place debris on or near downed power lines or close to utility boxes.

Collection

Your local officials will tell you what’s authorized and what isn’t to be picked up near the public right-of-way as well as how to place it there.

Debris should not block the roadway.

Placing debris near or on trees, poles or other structures makes removal difficult. This includes fire hydrants and meters.

Demolition, Repair, and Reconstruction Debris

Examples include building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing. Demolition, repair and reconstruction by a contractor hired by a property owner generally includes removal and disposal of materials.

