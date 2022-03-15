Where To Buy Mac & Cheese And Pizza Flavored Ice Cream In Indiana And Kentucky

A few new and unique flavors of ice cream have gone on sale this week that you might want to try simply for curiosity's sake.

Remember when Little Debbie created the Christmas Tree Cake ice cream? It was a massive hit. Such a hit, that it was nearly impossible to find on the shelf at the store. Then, earlier this year, Little Debbie released several ice cream flavors inspired by their snacks. Those were much easier to find, and might I add, that the Honey Bun ice cream was delicious. While these were ice cream food mash-ups that we didn't know we needed, they were welcomed with open arms. Now, there are a few new ice cream/food mashups that are coming out that are being met with a little more hesitation.

New Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Flavors On Sale Now

According to Chew Boom, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced that they will be releasing seven ice cream flavors throughout stores nationwide beginning on March 14th. While most of these flavors sound like normal(ish) ice cream flavors, there are two that stand out above the rest as rather unusual. One of which is not necessarily a new flavor, many people didn't get the opportunity to try it. This flavor is Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream, which made its debut last summer. The second flavor that is intriguing is a new pizza flavor ice cream. Now, I love mac & cheese and pizza just like you, but I don't know how I feel about them being in ice cream form...however, that won't stop me from trying them out simply for curiosity's sake.

Here are the seven different flavors that Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is debuting this week:

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: Creamy ice cream churned with actual powdered cheese from Kraft’s macaroni boxes.

Planet Earth : Blue spirulina almond ice cream and pieces of matcha green tea cake.

: Blue spirulina almond ice cream and pieces of matcha green tea cake. Hot Honey : Vanilla ice cream with honeycomb and swirls of hot honey.

: Vanilla ice cream with honeycomb and swirls of hot honey. Royal Wedding Cake : Floral, sweet cream cheese ice cream with chunks of lemon sponge cake with layers of elderflower frosting.

: Floral, sweet cream cheese ice cream with chunks of lemon sponge cake with layers of elderflower frosting. Bourbon Cherries Jubilee : Sweet cream ice cream with swirls of bourbon cherry compote.

: Sweet cream ice cream with swirls of bourbon cherry compote. Wild Blueberry Shortcake : A wild blueberry swirl blended into the vanilla ice cream with chunks of shortcake.

: A wild blueberry swirl blended into the vanilla ice cream with chunks of shortcake. Pizza: Cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream with a tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies.

Where Can You Find This Ice Cream In Stores?

Much like the Little Debbie ice cream flavors, these Van Leeuwen Ice Cream flavors will be sold exclusively at Walmart locations all throughout the country, including here in Indiana and Kentucky. According to Chew Boom:

Van Leeuwen’s seven exclusive pint flavors will be available at 3,500 Walmart locations in all 50 states and online for a 10-week rotation starting March 14, 2022. This launch represents the first exclusive rotation that Van Leeuwen is bringing to Walmart stores, and it has plans to refresh the flavors later in the summer.

It's not certain how easy these will be to find on the shelves, but let's hope that I...I mean WE, can get our hands on at least the mac & cheese and pizza flavors before they are no longer available. Be sure to check your local Walmart in-store and online to see if and when they will have them in stock! If you don't see them online or in store, by all means send a request to Van Leeuwen Ice Cream so they know that we want them in the Evansville area by clicking here.

