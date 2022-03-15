Kentucky Christ-Centered Recovery Program Restoring Lives Seeks Community Help

Friends of Sinners is a local Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through the cross.

ONE MAN'S VISION & THE STORY OF GIDEON'S ARMY

After multiple prayers and conversations with God, Joe got the vision for the Less is More 300 Project. Remembering the story of how God had multiplied F.O.S. since it was founded in 2009. Here are Joe's words on how the fundraiser came to fruition:

"A few days ago, I wrote a story about how the Lord has multiplied FOS since the day it was founded in 2009 for a local church that partners with us each year. I knew the story; I’ve heard it many times, in fact, I’ve told the story to countless people myself. But this time, as I proofread the story before I emailed it, I sat in complete amazement for a few moments. I knew I was reading the story of F.O.S., but for the first time as I was reading it; I knew I was reading God's Story, A story that only he could write. At that moment, my perspective on fundraising changed. I have been so focused on fundraising events and ideas, that I lost focus on GOD. I took my eyes off GOD, off all that he has done for FOS, all that he has given the ministry. My perspective on fundraising changed because the Lord changed it. My entire focus was on the wrong things, on raising money, on putting on a show, on the next big fundraising idea, and not on what God has already provided for the Friends of Sinner's ministry. You see in the story of Gideon’s Army, God decreased his army from 32,000 to 10,000, and then from 10,000 to 300. God’s word in Judges 7 revealed to me where I have been going astray. I was focused on the 10,000 and not on the 300 that he has chosen for Friends of Sinners."

The story of Gideon's Army in the bible tells of the Lord saying to Gideon he will provide victory over the Midianites army (thousands of men) with just 300 chosen men. The men were successful and defeated the large army! This story ignited a fundraising fire inside, Joe Welsh, director of Friends of Sinners that has had a ripple effect and brought fruition to the ministry.

Friends of Sinners is seeking individuals, to be 1 of the 300. They believe that God has already prepared the hearts of those that will donate to this ministry. As the story of Gideon goes, God is going to do something mighty with the few that he has chosen to participate in the Friend of Sinners Less is More Project. Every staff and board member has made a personal commitment to this fundraiser and has donated $100. Will you join them? If you feel led to join us, you can contact Joe Welsh at 270-689-9174 or 270-302-1161 or email him at joewelsh00@yahoo.com. All donations are tax-deductible. Checks can be made out to, Friends of Sinners and mailed to 320 Clay Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.

WHAT'S NEW AT FRIENDS OF SINNERS

In 2021, Friends of Sinners purchased the old Arc of Owensboro building at 731 Jackson Street and they are currently in the process of renovating the building. This location will be their new campus and allow them to increase services offered and help more men.

The men at FOS are very active in our community and constantly helping other non-profit organizations and businesses in any way they are able.

Friends of Sinners Getting New Home Friends of Sinners has been located in downtown Owensboro on Clay Street since its beginning. Their prayers have been answered and soon they'll call a brand-new location home.