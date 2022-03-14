True Story of Indiana Town That Vanished and Left Behind Mass Graves, Ghosts and Buried Treasure

When Indiana was a growing state with small settlements growing into thriving cities, it was a time of dreams, hope for a better future, and new beginnings. Some cities grew so fast that they were headed for a dominant economic standing in the state. One such city and most of its citizens never got to experience the good fortune that they had hoped.

Get our free mobile app

Instead, the city vanished, almost overnight. If the inhabitants of the city didn't die, they left as quickly as they could.

The True Story of Hindostan, Indiana

Early in its beginnings, Hindostan, Indiana had the same population as a young Louisville, KY. But, in the year of 1820 through 1830, everything changed. The once thriving city vanished along with every one that lived in Hindostan.

Where was Hindostan, Indiana located?

The town was on the SE corner of SR 550 & CR 55, near Hindostan Falls, in Loogootee, Indiana, in (Martin County.

What Does Hindostan, Indiana Look Like Today?

According to a exploresouthernindiana.com blog,

Time wasn’t kind to Hindostan and today all that’s left of the thriving community are some square cuts in the flat rocks where one of the mills used to be anchored and stories of spirits haunting Hindostan Falls...Homes where entire families had died were burned to the ground and mass graves, some holding a hundred or so, were dug and then hastily filled up.

What happened in Hindostan that killed so many people so quickly?

Another account comes from treasurenet.com,

Ragen Pruneau, a local librarian and amateur historian, recalls the stories his grandfather told him while he was young: He told me of the great town of Hindostan. He said that this town sprang up very quickly and died just as fast. He explained that the reason for the demise of the town was a great sickness that spread over the landno one was completely sure what the disease was that could wipe out an entire town.

Many believe that the sight of the former Indiana city is haunted by those who died.

Is there anything left of Hindostan?

The only things that remain according to Wikipedia are,

...an Indiana state fishing and recreation...No buildings survive, but there are a few surviving pioneer cemeteries nearby, a restored church, and numerous square holes in a large flat rock along the river drilled to support a mill at Hindostan.

What about the buried treasure at Hindostan?

Apparently a city treasurer had take quite a bit of money, but did not anticipate his early and quick death. This is how Wikipedia explains it,

According to rumor, a county tax collector had several thousand dollars of revenue in his possession when he fell ill during the epidemic. He was thought to have buried the money (gold and silver coins) in an iron pot for safe-keeping until the illness passed. When he died, the money's location was lost forever.

How terrifying it must have been to all who lived in Hindostan. All of a sudden everyone you know starts getting sick and dying.

A virus outbreak can wipe out a huge population of people, just like that. I pray for those who died, so suddenly, in Hindostan, IN. I pray that their souls found peace and that those who escaped the deadly sickness, moved on to have lives that thrived with good fortune and happiness.

[onlyinyourstate.com]

Hidden in Plain Sight- Cemetery In the Middle of Louisville Shopping Center

Scariest Ghost Town In KY Has A Truly Terrifying Past And Can’t Be Found On A Map