A Decade Ago, Evansville Was The Most Obese City In America- Where Do We Rank In 2022?

Back in 2011, Evansville was voted as the most obese city in America. After over a decade, let's see where we rank in 2022.

According to the International Business Times, in 2011, "the city of Evansville, Indiana has the most obese metropolitan area in the nation." That is a stigma that has stuck with Evansville for a decade now. Some people still like to hang on to that statistic as some kind of claim to fame for Evansville. However, that was 2011. A lot has changed since then. Does Evansville still rank at the top of that list after a decade?

Get our free mobile app

Most Obese Cities In America In 2022

WalletHub just released their findings in their study for the Most Obese and Overweight Cities In America for 2022. According to the study:

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. Our data set ranges from the share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access.

So, what cities made the top ten, and is Evansville still a part of this list? Take a look at this short video for the results:

Where Is Evansville Ranked In 2022?

Evansville isn't even in the top ten obese cities in 2022. Clearly, a lot has changed in the past decade. Apparently, Evansville has been working out, changed our eating habits, or has found some other way to get onto a more healthy lifestyle. The question still remains though: Where do we rank on this list?

As previously mentioned, WalletHub took 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas and ranked them from most to least obese based on their findings. However, as I looked through the list, I was somewhat surprised to find that Evansville didn't even make the cut in the top 100!

via GIPHY

It's a really awesome accomplishment for Evansville to go from the most obese city in the nation and a decade later, not even being on the list at all. So, the next time you hear someone mention that Evansville is the "fattest city in the country", show them this and remind them not to live in the past!

25 Hidden Evansville Secrets That May Blow Your Mind An Evansville resident recently posted a question in the "I Grew Up in Evansville, Indiana" Facebook group asking other members to share any hidden or little-known facts about our city not many residents would know. The answers were wide-ranging, covering everything from our manufacturing history to our place in Civil War, to a couple of popular landmarks still standing today that were the first in the entire state of Indiana. No matter how long you've lived here, chances are there will be a few things on this list you didn't know about the city we call home.

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.