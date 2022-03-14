Kentucky Elementary Pet Supply Drive A Huge Success In Honor of Former Teacher

Last week Sutton Elementary School hosted their annual Friends With Paws Supply Drive to remember former teacher Melissa Baber. You won't believe how much they collected!

WHO IS MELISSA BABER AND WHAT IS FRIENDS WITH PAWS?

Melissa was a former Sutton Elementary School Assistant. She passed suddenly and way too soon in 2015. She had such an impact on the students and staff they had to do something to make sure her legacy was carried on through the years.

attachment-Sherry Baber loading...

One particular Sutton Elementary Kindergarten Teacher, Tiffany Hoffman, worked right alongside Melissa and was one of her very best friends. She founded the "Help Friends with Paws For Melissa Baber" Mrs. Hoffman wanted to do something to keep her memory and spirit alive for years to come.

A HEATED COMPETITION

When the fundraiser first started students would just bring in items and then they took it to a whole other level. Classes now compete to see who can collect the most items and the top three classes get a prize.

HOW MUCH WAS COLLECTED?

Friday was the last day that students could turn items in to be counted towards their class total. At the end of the day, they had collected over 6,500 items that will go back into our local animal shelters.

SUTTON ELEMENTARY SUTTON ELEMENTARY loading...

This event has quickly become a favorite among the students and staff and it teaches everyone about giving back and honoring others.

SUTTON ELEMENTARY SUTTON ELEMENTARY loading...

Melissa's mother, Mrs. Sherry Baber, was present as her daughter was honored and remembered. What a beautiful way to remember a person by giving back in their name.

Great job Sutton Elementary School!

