Indiana Birdwatcher Finds Proof Bigfoot May Be Much Larger Than We Thought – See Photo

Growing up, we always had a pair of binoculars sitting on one of the end tables. My dad would take them deer hunting, I would use them to look up at the stars (silly, I know, but that's all I had to satisfy my fascination with space), my brother, well he used them to watch girls riding their bikes in front of our house, and my mom, well, she would watch birds.

Birdwatching

When my mom was still alive, she would sit in her sunroom, or in front of her big family room picture window, with her binoculars and look at the birds in her backyard. It was a hobby she enjoyed, not only on walks and hikes, but right from her house, as well.

Birdwatching Distractions

Sometimes, she would get distracted by other animals in our backyard, like squirrels trying to steal seeds out of her bird feeders. She even saw an albino deer. That was super cool.

The one thing she never saw, in all her years of birdwatching, was Bigfoot. Nope, no sign of the big guy anywhere. She never even saw as much as a footprint in the state parks she would hike.

Birdwatching and Bigfoot

In honor of my mom's love of birdwatching, I recently joined the Facebook group, Evansville Area Birding. After I joined the group, and started scrolling through the page, I immediately came across this post and photo from Denise Porter. It made me laugh out loud.

Apparently, if this is what it looks like, Denise has found possible proof that Bigfoot is the size of a giant. See for yourself.

Spent all day yesterday looking through binoculars and camera. We saw butter butts, some kind of piper, coots, hooded merganser, killdeer, regular deer, Canadian geese, a field full of ring billed gulls and an eagle in a tree by a nest. We were not successful in getting many pictures but we did get proof of big foot...

Wow, Bigfoot is quite a bit bigger that we thought. Hope we only see his footprints and never actually run into him in the woods of Evansville. LOL

Thanks, for allowing me to share your funny photo, Denise.

