Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring.

MERRITT BATES-THOMAS MERRITT BATES-THOMAS loading...

A VISIT FROM MERRITT BATES-THOMAS

Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.

She is always bringing in health-conscious and heart-healthy recipes for you to try. This week she's taking us to Italy. Close your eyes and imagine you're there.

Hearty Spring Soup Recipe

Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, & Kale Soup

1 lb. ground chicken

4 cloves of garlic, chopped or minced

1 Tbsp. dried Italian seasoning

1 1/2 tsp. fennel seed

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1 medium onion, chopped

4 cloves of garlic, chopped or minced

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

8 - 10 (about 4 oz.) mushrooms

8 ounces chopped kale

72 oz. chicken broth or stock

1/2 cup farro

The night before making the soup place ground chicken in a storage container. Add chopped or minced garlic cloves, Italian seasoning, and fennel seeds. Mix well and store in the refrigerator overnight.

In a stockpot, add olive oil. Over medium-high heat, add chicken and cook, breaking up into pieces until browned. Add salt, onion, garlic, carrots, mushrooms, and kale. Cook, stirring occasionally until vegetables are softened. Add chicken broth to the mixture. Add the farro and stir into the mixture. Once the mixture reaches a rolling boil, reduce heat to medium-low, cover stockpot, and cook for about 20 to 25 minutes or until carrots and farro reach desired tenderness.

Enjoy!

OTHER KENTUCKY COOKIN' RECIPES YOU'LL ENJOY CLICK BELOW

DINNER NACHOS

BEEF STEW

BAKED ZITI

HERBED VEGGIE SKILLET

TUSCAN BEAN SOUP

SPRING MIX SALAD

TACO SOUP

SOUTHWESTERN QUINOA SALAD

TURKEY GUMBO

CHICKEN SALAD

STUFFED ACORN SQUASH

BREAKFAST BERRY SUNDAE

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You'll Think You're At Grandma's House One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought.